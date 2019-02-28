The 89th running of the Geneva International Motor Show gets underway on March 5 and organizers have confirmed over 100 world or European premieres. More than 70 exhibitors will be present, too, including all your favorite performance and luxury marques plus a number of newcomers.

Approximately 700,000 visitors are expected to cross the floors of the various halls that make up Geneva’s Palexpo convention center. Among them will be the Motor Authority crew to bring you the latest information and live photos.

Scroll below to find our hand-picked list of cars that we know are coming, as well as what we know about them so far. And to stay on top of it all, the latest information can be found at our dedicated hub or on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

PERFORMANCE CARS

Lamborghini Huracan Evo: Lamborghini will present its updated Huracan, which the Italian firm is calling an Evo and has already shown in both coupe and convertible forms. The updated car delivers performance similar to last year's Huracan Performante and thanks to an all-wheel-drive system should be one of the fastest in its class. You're looking at 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque from a screaming 5.2-liter V-10, along with 0-60 mph acceleration in under 3.0 seconds and a top speed of over 202 mph.

2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari 488 Pista: Ferrari has a new mid-engine supercar in the form of the F8 Tributo. The car replaces the 488 GTB in the Ferrari fold and is essentially the 488 Pista in a new wrapper. We're talking 710 horsepower of grunt, a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.0 seconds, and a top speed of 211 mph. The design of the car also serves as a bridge between Ferrari's current design language and a new language that places extra emphasis on representing the performance and aerodynamic efficiency.

Koenigsegg Agera successor teaser

Koenigsegg Agera successor: Swedish hypercar marque Koenigsegg will show off its successor to the Agera line. The new model won't be a hybrid like Koenigsegg's Regera and instead is expected to run a twin-turbocharged V-8 just like its predecessor. This is to keep it as light as possible as the car's main duty is to carve up race tracks. Rumors call for an output of 1,440 horsepower, a dry weight of less than 2,645 pounds, and a production run of 125 units. One thing we do know is that it won't be called a Ragnarok.

Pagani Zonda C12

Pagani Zonda 20th anniversary special: Pagani will present something new to mark the 20th anniversary of the unveiling of the original Zonda C12 at the 1999 Geneva auto show. Unfortunately there aren't any official details on what's coming. What we do know is that Pagani has been spotted testing a new version of the Huayra, the supercar that replaced the Zonda, so this could be the surprise the company is planning. We could also see Pagani roll out another Zonda one-off, since the company seems happy to keep churning out Zondas for well-heeled individuals.

2020 Alpina B7

2020 BMW Alpina B7: Semi-official BMW tuner Alpina will show off its new B7 based on the recently updated 2020 BMW 7-Series. In addition to a more handsome, more muscular look, the latest B7 also benefits from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 conservatively rated at 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The car's top speed has climbed to 205 mph, up from 194 mph for the previous B7, and the 0-60 mph run flashes by in 3.5 seconds, compared to 3.6 seconds previously.

Bentley Bentayga Speed

2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed: Bentley will roll out the world's fastest SUV, the new Bentayga Speed. The Bentayga is already renowned for its ultimate luxury, but the new Speed model sees the big bruiser attain some serious performance cred too. Thanks to 626 horsepower from its 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12, the Bentayga Speed will reach 190 mph, making it faster than both the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Teaser for Aston Martin 003 hypercar debuting in 2021

Aston Martin 003: Aston Martin is rumored to be bringing its 003 hypercar to the Geneva auto show. The British firm hasn't even completed work on the Valkyrie but the new 003 has already been announced. It won't be at the same level as the Valkyrie, with Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer previously hinting at performance matching the first crop of hypercars like the Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1. Note, the 003 isn't to be confused with the mid-engine supercar that Aston Martin will launch around 2020 as a rival to the Ferrari 488 and possibly call a Vanquish.

LUXURY CARS

Audi A8, A7, A6 and Q5 plug-in hybrids

Audi next-generation plug-in hybrids: After years of promising, Audi is finally ready to roll out plug-in hybrid versions of its core models globally. The automaker will use the Geneva auto show to introduce plug-in hybrid versions of the Q5, A6, A7 Sportback and A8. The cars won't be badged e-trons, like the current A3 e-tron Sportback. Instead, e-tron will be reserved for Audi's battery-electric cars and the plug-in hybrids given a TFSI e label. Each model will have an electric motor integrated with the transmission and a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery good for 25 miles of zero-emission range.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept teaser sketch

Audi Q4 e-tron concept: Audi is working on a compact crossover SUV to be called the Q4, and included in the range will be a battery-electric model. A concept previewing the electric Q4, which will be known as the Q4 e-tron, will be presented in Geneva. The production version is due in late 2020 or early the following year and the mechanicals are likely to be shared with the Audi e-tron.

Teaser for Lagonda All-Terrain Concept debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

Lagonda SUV concept: Aston Martin's Lagonda brand will also present a battery-electric SUV concept in Geneva, and this one also previews an upcoming production model. The new SUV is to be the first model in the revival of Lagonda as the premier EV brand in the ultra-luxury space. Judging from a teaser, the design of the SUV shares a resemblance to the Lagonda Vision Concept unveiled at the 2018 Geneva auto show. It's certainly very futuristic, which the designers say will help the vehicle to stand out from the crowd and also reflect the technology within.

Mercedes-EQ logo

Mercedes-Benz EQV concept: Mercedes-Benz will also roll out a battery-electric SUV concept. Previously thought to simply be an electric version of Mercedes' updated V-Class van, the automaker describes the EQV as an SUV. Mercedes also described the concept as representing an almost production-ready model, suggesting that an EQV might not be too far from showrooms. It's the fourth Mercedes model falling under Daimler's EQ brand for electric cars. The others are the EQC SUV, EQA hatch and EQS sedan.

2020 Jaguar XE

2020 Jaguar XE: Jaguar's XE is already one of the most handsome options in the small sedan segment but the British firm has tweaked the lines for the 2020 model year and the resulting design is even better than before. The interior was also an area of focus, with designers striving to make things feel more premium and more high-tech. Sadly, there's no extra power but we hear that a new inline-6 with close to 400 horsepower is on the way.

Polestar 2

Polestar 2: New EV brand Polestar will follow up its Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe with the Polestar 2 battery-electric sport sedan. The car, which enters production at a plant in China in early 2020, is based on the same platform used in Volvo's XC40 compact crossover and features an electric motor at each axle for a combined 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of thrust. It also features Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes and 20-inch forged wheels, making it a proper sport sedan. Estimated range, meanwhile, is an impressive 275 miles.

Teaser for Piech Mark Zero electric sports car concept debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

Piech Mark Zero concept: A Swiss firm by the name of Piech will use the Geneva auto show to present the Mark Zero sports car concept. Piech was co-founded by Anton Piech, a son of former Volkswagen Group patriarch Ferdinand Piech, and the company has ambitious plans to launch not only a sports car but also sedans and SUVs. The company also wants to offer cars capable of multiple powertrain options, including hydrogen fuel cells.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Mercedes has a bumper lineup for the Geneva auto show. In addition to concepts for an EQV electric SUV and Formula E race car, the automaker will also present an updated GLC and redesigned CLA Shooting Brake. The udpated GLC has already been revealed in GLC300 trim and should be in showrooms later this year as a 2020 model. The updates include revised lights and fascias, an enhanced infotainment system, and slightly more power for the base powertrain.

