Volkswagen will use next week's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show to reveal the T-Roc R.

Before you get too excited, note that the regular T-Roc isn't sold in the United States so neither will the R version. That's a shame because the car is essentially a Golf R with the extra practicality of a crossover SUV.

Under the hood is the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 found in the Golf R, with output registering at 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system and will see the T-Roc R sprint to 62 mph in only 4.9 seconds. The top speed is governed to 155 mph.

The T-Roc R also sports unique front and rear fascias with a more aggressive design to what's found on the regular T-Roc. There's a polished silver band of anodised aluminum on the front grille, along with a prominent R logo, while at the rear is a diffuser insert and quad-exhaust tips. As an option, buyers will be able to add a titanium exhaust from Akrapovic.

Naturally, there's also an uprated chassis, which includes powerful brakes with 17-inch discs at the front, and like with the Golf R the electronic stability control can be switched off. The standard wheels measure 18 inches across, with a 19-inch set available.

World Rallycross champion Petter Solberg, who doubles as a development driver for VW's R division, helped fine tune the vehicle.

To dress up the interior, the designers added stainless steel treadplates, a leather-lined multifunction steering wheel, grippy bucket seats, and plenty of R logos. Options include a full leather package, carbon interior accents, and contrast stitching.

The Geneva auto show starts March 5. To learn about some of the vehicles bound for the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.