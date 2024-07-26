The Genesis Electrified GV70 will receive an update for 2026

The 2026 Electrified GV70 might get a larger battery pack for more range

Inside the Electrified GV70 will sport a single large digital display

An updated Genesis GV70 is due for the 2026 model year, and a prototype for the updated electric model has been spotted.

The GV70 arrived in the U.S. as a 2022 model and the update will serve as a mid-cycle refresh for the popular compact crossover.

Gas-powered models in the updated GV70 lineup debuted in April and have already started sales in some markets. Considering the electric model, known as the Electrified GV70, is still out testing, there may be more substantial tweaks planned than the typical refresh.

The Electrified GV70 is currently equipped with a 77.4-kwh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 429 hp. It's possible the updated model will get an 84-kwh battery, just like the updated 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 which switched from a 77.4-kwh battery to an 84-kwh unit.

2026 Genesis GV70

The bigger battery should result in more range than the current Electrified GV70's EPA-estimated 236 miles.

Other tweaks should mirror those made to the gas-powered models. This means a revised grille pattern, new internals for the lights, and a new front fascia with a skid plate. At the rear, the turn signals have been moved from the lower fascia to the taillight.

More substantial changes will take place in the cabin. The premium design with its unique elliptical theme is still there, though the separate gauge cluster and infotainment screen of the current model will get replaced by a single floating display spanning 27 inches. A glimpse of the new display can be seen in the spy shots.

Look for the debut of the updated Electrified GV70 to happen late this year or early next. Given the 2026 model year arrival in the U.S., sales likely won't start until next year only.