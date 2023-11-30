Kia looks to be readying a round of updates for its EV6 electric compact crossover, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype recently spotted testing in Europe.

The prototype is for the updated version of the EV6 GT performance flagship, but prototypes for updated versions of the regular EV6 should also be out testing.

The EV6 arrived in the U.S. for the 2022 model year and spawned the EV6 GT for 2023. In Kia tradition, we should see the updated model arrive for the 2025 model year, meaning a debut next year is likely.

An updated version of the related Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also testing and should also arrive in the U.S. as a 2025 model.

2025 Kia EV6 GT facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The EV6 GT prototype is heavily camouflaged but still visible is a new front end with redesigned headlights that appear to sit lower than the lights on the current EV6 range. There's also a design for the center intake section, and a new wheel pattern.

It isn't clear what mechanical changes are planned, though there will likely be some tweaks to the motors or batteries, or possibly both.

Based on Hyundai Motor Group's flexible E-GMP platform, the EV6 delivers up to 310 miles of range as estimated by the EPA. The EV6 GT only rates in at 218 miles but has a healthy 576 hp on tap from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 161 mph.

It's possible we'll see more power with this upgrade as Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N performance flagship introduced for 2024 packs 641 hp.