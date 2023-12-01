Rolls-Royce's Cullinan SUV is about to receive its first major update since arriving for the 2019 model year.

A thinly veiled prototype for the updated Cullinan, which may be called the Cullinan Series II, has been spotted, revealing a number of the styling changes planned.

The front fascia has been completely renewed, with its lower section exposed on the prototypes. Other parts are hidden by gray camouflage gear.

The internals of the headlights are also a new design, and the signature pantheon grille has also been renewed, with the new design featuring a horizontal line separating the vertical slats from the top of the grille.

2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

At the rear, the new design of the lower fascia has been left unmasked. The square finishers for the exhaust tips are also a new design. They've been made bigger than the finishers used on the current model.

It isn't clear what updates are planned for the interior. It also isn't clear whether there will be any updates to the mechanicals, though Rolls-Royce doesn't typically make major mechanical changes when it updates a model.

The Cullinan is based on a high-riding version of the aluminum spaceframe chassis that underpins all current Rolls-Royce models, and is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V-12 generating a peak 563 hp.

Look for the updated Cullinan to launch in 2024 as a 2025 model for the U.S.