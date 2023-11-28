Mini has a redesigned Cooper hatch starting sales next year as a 2025 model, though at present the company has only shown the electric version which the U.S. will miss out on, at least initially.

Mini has also only shown the new Cooper in its signature two-door hatch body style. However, the range will also include the current generation's more practical 4-Door body style, prototypes for which have just been spotted. A redesigned Cooper Convertible is also out testing.

The Cooper two-door hatch will be offered with the choice of gas or electric power, while the convertible will be offered exclusively with gas engines.

It isn't clear what the plan is for the Cooper 4-Door, but we may see only gas versions. The prototypes shown here sport gas engines, and electric Cooper 4-Door prototypes haven't been spotted.

2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch

Electric versions of the new Cooper are based on a newly developed dedicated EV platform, while the gas versions will essentially be a major update of the current generation. The mechanicals will largely be the same but the exterior and interior styling, as well as any in-car technology, will be updated to match the electric versions.

This makes sense as Mini plans to transition to an electric lineup later this decade. The automaker has locked in 2025 as the date that its final gas model will be launched.

This means gas versions of the new Cooper should feature the same or similar powertrains to the outgoing generation which offers buyers the choice between a 134-hp 1.5-liter turbo-3 in base Cooper guise and a 189-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the sporty Cooper S. The car will only have an automatic transmission, as Mini has already phased out the manual transmission in its cars.

2025 Mini Cooper electric hatch

As for the range-topping John Cooper Works hatch, it may be offered exclusively as an EV. Prototypes for the electric JCW hatch are currently out testing.

Look for gas versions of the new Cooper to reach the U.S. next year as 2025 models, in both two- and four-door body styles. They will be sourced from Mini's plant in the U.K. Electric versions should arrive once Mini starts production of them at the U.K. plant. That's currently scheduled for 2026. Electric versions are currently built exclusively in China, and importing them would attract steep tariffs.

In addition to the redesigned Cooper, Mini also has a redesigned Countryman and a smaller, fully electric crossover dubbed the Aceman on the way. The new Countryman is built exclusively in Germany and is due to reach the U.S. next year as a 2025 model, in both gas and electric guises. The Aceman will debut next year but its availability in the U.S. hasn't been announced.