A new Porsche 911 Turbo S cabriolet is in the works

The upcoming next-gen 911 Turbo will feature a hybrid powertrain

Expect power output to top today's 640 hp in the Turbo S model

Porsche in May revealed the first models from the updated 992-generation 911 family, though the 911 Turbo S wasn't one of them.

The first of the updated 992 911s have arrived for the 2025 model year, including a hybrid GTS, but the current Turbo, Turbo S, and GT3 RS models all carry over unchanged for 2025.

Prototypes for updated versions of these are still out testing, and today we have fresh spy shots of the updated Turbo S in its open-top Cabriolet body style. The updated Turbo and Turbo S are both expected on sale next year as 2026 models.

The prototypes feature yellow warning stickers that are required for electrified test vehicles in certain countries, pointing to the Turbo S getting a hybrid powertrain for its update.

In the case of the hybrid GTS, the powertrain integrates a 54-hp electric motor with the 911's standard 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The GTS also features an electric compressor for its newly developed turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-6 engine.

Expect a similar configuration for the hybrid Turbo S, with the combined peak output to eclipse the current Turbo S's 640 hp.

Judging by the latest prototype and similar test vehicles for the coupe, the updated 911 Turbo S Cabriolet will feature some styling tweaks. The prototypes reveal new designs for the taillights and exhaust tips. The front fascia also sports new intake designs with vertical slats instead of the current horizontal design. The internals for the headlights also adopt the latest matrix LED technology which is able to deliver brighter, more precise light beams. The changes mirror tweaks made to other updated 911s.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet facelift spy shots - Photo via Baldauf

For the interior, there will be a fully digital instrument cluster replacing the current unit which still contains an analog tachometer, similar to what Porsche first used in the Taycan. An engine start button will also feature on the dash (to the left of the steering wheel in Porsche custom). Once again, the changes mirror tweaks made to other updated 911s.

The updated 911 Turbo is also out testing. Rumors point to this model skipping hybrid technology for now.

Porsche may also be planning a new 911 Turbo S Touring model. This model may mimic the limited-edition 911 Sport Classic offered for 2023, by skipping the Turbo S's standard rear wing and side intakes for a cleaner, more inconspicious look.