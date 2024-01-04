A prototype for an updated version of the Porsche 911 Turbo has been spotted.

The current 992-generation 911 range has been with us since the 2020 model year, arriving initially in Carrera and Turbo guises.

The updated 911 range, referred to internally as the 992.2, should start arriving shortly as 2025 models in the U.S., and it looks like the Turbo will be among the first variants to arrive in updated form.

This prototype may look like the current 911 Turbo but the front fascia features a new design, with a new shape for the front air intakes clearly visible and a pair of sensors under the license plate instead of the current single sensor design. Also noticeable are the horizontal active air flaps in each of the front intakes of the current model have been replaced by vertical flaps here. The daytime running lights attached to the front fascia are only temporary units.

2025 Porsche 911 Turbo facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

There isn't much in the way of changes at the rear, though the light bar joining the taillamps is no longer solid, as there are small gaps to help mark the individual taillight clusters.

We're told by our photographer that part of the dash was also masked, so expect some changes inside as well. From prototypes for other 992.2 911 variants, we know the gauge cluster will be going the fully digital route.

The current 911 Turbo is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-6 delivering 572 hp. Porsche tends to up the power with its mid-cycle updates, so a peak output closer to 600 hp wouldn't be shocking.

What's more interesting is development of a hybrid powertrain for the 911. This powertrain is expected to power the updated 911 Turbo S—a car that might end up being called something along the lines of 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid. Prototypes for the electrified 911 Turbo S have been spotted at Germany's Nürburgring. The 911 Carrera is also expected to offer a hybrid option, possibly in a new grade.