Hyundai has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned Palisade, and though heavily camouflaged the test vehicle clearly signals a significant departure from the styling of the current Palisade.

The current Palisade represents the first generation of the three-row midsize SUV. It arrived in the U.S. for the 2020 model year and was given a mid-cycle update for 2023. This next-generation Palisade should arrive for the 2026 model year, meaning a debut in 2025 is likely.

The Palisade is the corporate cousin of the Kia Telluride, and thus a redesigned version of the Kia is likely to arrive about the same time as the Hyundai.

The latest prototype appears to feature a similar boxy design to the new Hyundai Sante Fe introduced for 2024. This should provide the new Palisade with a more rugged look that will likely be further emphasized should there be a repeat of the current Palisade's XRT grade. The grille also looks to be growing in size with the new generation.

2026 Hyundai Palisade spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Rumors of a new platform look to be confirmed by the longer nose section of the prototype compared to the current Palisade. This has enabled the designers to push the front axle further forward, resulting in a lengthened wheelbase.

Hyundai hasn't provided any details on its future plans for the Palisade, though the same rumors point to Hyundai offering the new generation with the choice of a hybrid powertrain packing a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder or a standalone twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6.

All Palisades are currently powered by a 3.8-liter V-6 rated at 291 hp. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic and can drive either the front wheels or all four.

The Palisade is one of Hyundai's best-selling vehicles in the U.S.. The SUV has averaged more than 80,000 units annually since launch, with 2023's sales total of 89,509 units the best on record. The redesign should keep the momentum going as the Palisade faces some newer competition, including some EV entries. Hyundai itself will add a three-row electric SUV shortly, prototypes for which have also been spotted.