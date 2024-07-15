The model likely to be called Ioniq 9 will arrive in 2024 as a three-row electric SUV

The Ioniq 9 may share its platform, powertrain, and packaging with the Kia EV9

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 would sit alongside the three-row Palisade in dealer showrooms

Hyundai has confirmed that its electric three-row crossover SUV will debut later this year.

The debut date was listed in a press release detailing changes to the Hyundai lineup for the 2025 model year. The new electric crossover will be a 2025 model as well, but Hyundai didn't confirm how long it would take to reach the U.S. following its unveiling.

The vehicle, which was spied testing earlier this year, was announced during 2020's launch of the Ioniq EV sub-brand. It was then previewed by the Hyundai Seven concept that debuted at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show.

Hyundai Seven concept

A name still hasn't been confirmed. Hyundai called the concept version the Seven. However, Hyundai Ioniq 9 is also a possibility, matching the Kia EV9 with which the Hyundai crossover is expected to share a stretched version of the E-GMP dedicated EV platform.

Whatever it ends up being called, the three-row crossover will be close in size to current midsize SUVs like Hyundai's own Palisade. But packaging advantages of the E-GMP platform mean interior space should be closer to a full-size SUV. The Seven concept had a 126.0-inch wheelbase, but spy shots indicated that the production version could be slightly shorter, perhaps close to the 122.0 inches of the EV9.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Hyundai hasn't confirmed any powertrain specs for the new three-row electric crossover, but those will likely match those of the EV9 as well. The Kia comes standard with a 76.1-kwh battery pack and single-motor, rear-wheel drive powertrain, but is also offered with a 99.8-kwh pack and rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive. It achieves an EPA-rated 304 miles of range with the bigger pack and rear-wheel drive.

Genesis is also testing an all-electric GV90, previewed by the recently revealed Genesis Neolun concept, that may also be related to the Hyundai and Kia three-row electric crossovers. The GV90 isn't expected to debut until 2026, however.