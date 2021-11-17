Hyundai on Wednesday unveiled a new concept vehicle at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Called the Seven, the concept previews a large electric crossover set to join the automaker's Ioniq family of battery-electric vehicles in 2024, possibly as the Ioniq 7.

The concept's name backs rumors of the Ioniq 7 name being used for the production model, and the vehicle having seven seats. However, the concept does away with the typical three-row layout of most large crossovers. Instead it previews what a vehicle interior could be like in a world of self-driving cars.

Hyundai Seven concept

Access to the cabin is via wide-opening coach doors, and inside there's a sofa-like seat at the rear and a pair of rotating seats, one of which is for the driver. Since the driver can choose whether he or she actually wants to drive, the controls for the vehicle can be tucked away and the driver's seat rotated to face other passengers. Cabin space is generous thanks to a 126-inch wheelbase.

Looking at the exterior, you'll notice the pixel-like lights that Hyundai has already introduced on its 2022 Ioniq 5 compact crossover. You'll also notice the shape of the Seven is a lot more streamlined than your typical crossover, which likely improves the vehicle's aerodynamic efficiency.

Hyundai actually provided a first look at the Seven in mid-2020, when it first announced the Ioniq sub-brand for electric vehicles. At the time, Hyundai said the crossover would use a version of Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP modular EV platform that debuted in the Ioniq 5 and is also shared with the related Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60. The platform will also underpin an Ioniq 6 sedan previewed by last year's Prophecy concept.

Hyundai Motor Group E-GMP platform

The E-GMP platform supports a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds, top speed of 161 mph, and range approaching 300 miles, including for a vehicle the size of the Seven, according to Hyundai. Impressively, the platform also features an 800-volt electrical system which makes charging at high kilowatt ratings possible—we're talking an 80% charge in 18 minutes. Another feature is bi-directional charging, which enables E-GMP vehicles to power devices and homes and even charge other EVs.

Count on both the Ioniq 6 and the large crossover to reach the U.S. We may even see one or both models built here. Hyundai in May announced plans to invest $7.4 billion in its U.S. operations through 2025, with the bulk of this to be spent on adding EV production.

