Two vehicle debuts from Karma Automotive will take place at 2024 Car Week

One of the vehicles will be a concept while the other might be a production version of the Kaveya

Sales of the Gyesera are set to begin later this year

California's Karma Automotive will present two vehicles during next month's 2024 Monterey Car Week.

The debuts will take place on Aug. 16 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, and one of them will be a concept confirmed on Tuesday by the EV startup as the GT-UV Design Study.

The vehicle is the first to be designed under Karma's new Comet Line design language, and judging by teaser photos released alongside Tuesday's announcement, as well as the concept's name, we're likely looking at a sleek crossover of some sort.

Karma is the company born out of the remains of the original Fisker Automotive. Its first model was the 2017 Revero, which was a heavily updated version of the former Fisker Karma series plug-in hybrid.

Karma Kaveya concept

Karma still sells the Revero in updated form but the company is gearing up to launch a pair of high-performance EVs in the form of the Gyesera sedan and Kaveya sports car.

The second debut set for The Quail may be a production version of the Kaveya, as Karma on Tuesday also released a design sketch showing the interior planned for the production Kaveya. The Kaveya at present has also been shown as a concept, its interior included. Karma has previously said the Kaveya will start sales in late 2025, and deliver buyers up to 1,180 hp.

Karma Kaveya interior design sketch

The Gyesera is due to start sales later this year. It was shown in production guise in March during the 2024 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. It features a 120-kwh battery and a maximum 590 hp. It's expected to be priced from $175,000.

Karma plans to build its new vehicles at its plant in Moreno Valley, California, where the Revero is built.