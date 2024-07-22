Cadillac previewed an electric convertible flagship in concept form

The Sollei concept features a 2+2 seating arrangement in a leather and wood-lined cabin

The "Sol" in the Sollei name refers to the sun

Cadillac has shown what a modern convertible from the brand might look like with Monday's reveal of the Sollei concept.

The electric convertible is described by Cadillac as the brand's “vision” to offer a drop-top with a modern design and was unveiled at Cadillac House at Vanderbilt where the similarly styled Celestiq is built as part of the sprawling General Motors Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.

Cadillac hasn't said what underpins the Sollei but a likely bit is GM's Ultium battery and technology set, which underpins all current Cadillac EVs, including the Celestiq. Beyond the styling, and potentially the platform, the concept further borrows from Cadillac's current EV lineup with its 55-inch curved display that spans the dash, which is a feature that debuted in the Celestiq and also appears in the 2025 Escalade IQ and updated 2025 Escalade.

Forming the rest of the cabin is 2+2 seating, plus leather trim that matches the color of the exterior, in this case a hue known as “Manila Cream.” Cadillac used it on vehicles in the late 1950s. The wood panels used for the seat backs are meant to depict the rays of the sun. The “Sol” in Sollei is also a reference to the sun.

Cadillac is also using the Sollei concept to demonstrate how sustainable materials can be introduced to the brand's lineup. One of these is a leather-like material made from mycelium, which is the underground structure of mushrooms and other fungi. It's used for a mobile phone charging pad and on some other areas of the dash.

On the outside, the Sollei concept matches the design of the Celestiq at the front and rear. The concept also looks to have a relatively short dash-to-axle ratio, resulting in an almost stubby look for the front third of the vehicle when viewed from the side.

Cadillac has revealed convertible concepts in the not so distant past, though those never made production. What's different this time around is the specialized production line Cadillac established for the $340,000 Celestiq. It features equipment designed for low-volume production, such as 3D printers, and could potentially be used to churn out the Sollei alongside the Celestiq.

The Sollei isn't the only concept due from Cadillac this year. In March, the brand teased the Opulent Velocity concept that previewed its performance EV potential.