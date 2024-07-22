Base 2025 Ford Mustang's cost $33,515, which is the same price as the 2024 model

Choosing a V-8 engine will cost between $2,600 and $3,645 more for 2025

The High Performance Package for EcoBoost models and wireless charging disappear

The 2025 Ford Mustang costs the same as last year's model if you want the EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbo-4, but V-8 models get big price increases.

First spotted by posters on the Mustang 7G forum, the 2025 Mustang starts at $33,515 for the base EcoBoost coupe (all prices include a mandatory $1,595 destination charge). That and the base price for the EcoBoost Premium ($39,040) are unchanged from the 2024 model year, when the current-generation Mustang debuted. So are the EcoBoost's 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, and 10-speed automatic transmission.

2025 Ford Mustang

Opt for the Mustang GT coupe and its 5.0-liter V-8, though, and you're looking at a $2,600 price increase whether you choose the base grade or the GT Premium. Those models are priced at $47,055 and $51,575, respectively. The GT is still rated at 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, and is offered with the 10-speed automatic or a Getrag 6-speed manual.

The Mustang Dark Horse is priced from $64,875 in base form and $69,870 in Premium spec—increases of $2,645 and $3,645, respectively. New for this generation, the Dark Horse ups V-8 output to 500 hp and includes more revised aerodynamics and track-focused suspension. It retains a 6-speed manual option like the Mustang GT, but with a Tremec gearbox.

2025 Ford Mustang

Ford also cut the High Performance Package for EcoBoost models, and removed wireless device charging across the board. The Brembo brake option for GT models rises $300 to $1,995, while active exhaust is $370 dearer at $1,595. The California Special packages now costs $2,195 ($200 more) and the number of color options has been pared from 11 to eight.

The price hikes for 2025 Mustang GT and Dark Horse models come after Ford raised prices during the 2024 model year. At launch, Ford priced the Mustang GT at $43,090 and the Dark Horse at $60,865, but subsequently increased prices by $1,000 and $1,200, respectively.