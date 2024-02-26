Starting this month, anyone ordering a new Ford Mustang gets the option of having the factory install clear paint protection film, Ford said on Monday.

It's an option normally handled by the aftermarket, but with Ford offering it, the car's three-year, 36,000-mile warranty extends to the film as well, Ford said.

The film is supplied by PPG, one of the leaders in automotive paint and paint protection products. It costs $5,995, and buyers can choose between a matte finish, sometimes referred to as a frozen look, or a more traditional gloss finish.

According to Ford, the film provides better paint protection than a vinyl wrap. It's designed to hold up against some of the strong detergents used at commercial car washes, as well as road salt, bird droppings, bug splatter, and asphalt residue, the automaker said.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with factory paint protection film

Paint protection film can sometimes also protect against minor scratches and stone chips, depending on how hard the impact is.

The first cars with the film will be delivered in June, Ford said. The option is only available on the coupe initially but Mustang convertible buyers will be able to opt for it by the end of the year.

It's available on all grades but can't be combined with the GT California Special package or various graphics packages offered on the latest Mustang. Applying it to the track-focused Dark Horse means the standard hood stripes are deleted, an option any Dark Horse buyer can also choose should they desire more of a sleeper look.