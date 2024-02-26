Alfa Romeo is close to launching its first electric vehicle, a subcompact crossover riding on a platform from parent company Stellantis. The newcomer debuts on April 10 and some prototypes have just been spotted.

The vehicle will be called a Milano, a name that signifies Alfa Romeo's Milanese roots but also recalls the Milano sedan sold in the U.S. in the 1980s. The modern Milano hasn't been confirmed for sale in the U.S., and there's a chance it won't make it here due to its diminutive size.

Elsewhere, it will serve as Alfa Romeo's new entry point now that the Giulietta and Mito hatchbacks are gone. The Tonale compact crossover, a plug-in hybrid, is currently the smallest Alfa Romeo sold in the U.S.

Alfa Romeo hasn't provided any specifications for the Milano but said it will offer the choice of electric or gas powertrains. This suggests it will be related to the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 subcompact crossover twins, which also can be had with electric or gas powertrains, depending on the market.

2025 Alfa Romeo Milano spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The Avenger and 600's platform is an updated version of parent company Stellantis' CMP platform designed for subcompact cars. The Avenger and 600, which are also off-limits for the U.S., both come with a 54-kwh battery and a 156-hp electric motor at the front axle. Expect a similar setup for the Milano, though perhaps in combination with a sportier tune for the chassis to reflect Alfa Romeo's performance positioning.

After introducing the Milano, Alfa Romeo plans to introduce its next electric vehicle in 2025, reportedly as a successor to the Giulia sedan. Following that, rumors suggest an electric replacement for the Stelvio crossover will arrive in 2026. Both models are expected to utilize Stellantis' STLA Large platform, which is set to underpin eight vehicles by the end of 2026, including the successor to the Dodge Challenger/Charger debuting on March 5.

Alfa Romeo plans to offer only EVs from 2027. The automaker has already started phasing out some of its gas-powered cars. The next to be culled are the high-performance Quadrifoglio versions of the Giulia and Stelvio. Production for the U.S. market ceases in June.