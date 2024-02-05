Dodge's long-awaited electric successor to the Challenger and Charger muscle cars is almost here.

The debut is set for March 5 and teaser photos released by Dodge last month already give a good indication of what's to come. Sales won't start until late this year, meaning we'll likely see the car arrive as a 2025 model in the U.S.

The design was previewed by the Charger Daytona SRT concept unveiled in 2022. Like the concept, the car seen in teaser photos is a two-door, though a four-door is also thought to be in the pipeline.

Dodge has gone with a hatchback body style, Matt McAlear, Dodge's sales and marketing chief, said during last week's J.D. Power Auto Summit in Las Vegas, Automotive News (subscription required) reported.

Dodge Charger Daytona Concept

McAlear reportedly also said the car will feature the Charger Daytona SRT concept's Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, a sound generator designed to react to revs in an attempt to simulate the variable sound of a gas-powered exhaust. According to McAlear, the car will be just as loud as the Hellcat versions of the Challenger and Charger. We're talking up to 126 decibels.

Buyers will have various power options to choose from, including some potentially offered as upgrades via the Direct Connection parts program. The concept featured an all-wheel-drive powertrain Dodge said would be good for up to 800 hp, as well as a "multi-speed" transmission to provide distinct shift points like an internal-combustion car. It's unclear if all of these features will make it to the production version.

The platform is thought to be Stellantis' STLA Large design, a dedicated EV platform capable of supporting gas engines. For EV power, the platform supports batteries up to 118 kwh in size and 0-62 mph times in the two-second range.

Dodge is rumored to also offer a gas option in the Charger successor. Don't count on a V-8 being offered, at least from the factory. Stellantis is phasing out the V-8 across its lineup. The most powerful gas engine will likely be Stellantis' twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 known as the Hurricane, which may be paired with a hybrid system to take power levels beyond that of the current Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V-8.