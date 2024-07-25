Toyota will replace engines in over 100,000 Tundra full-size pickup trucks and Lexus LX luxury SUVs as a recall fix, Automotive News reported Thursday.

Toyota announced the recall in May, saying at the time that it encompassed 102,000 Tundra and LX vehicles equipped with twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engines. These engines may contain machining debris, Toyota said at the time, resulting in potential engine knocking, a rough running engine, or an inability to start and continue running the engine.

2023 Toyota Tundra

Dealers will replace engines free of charge. Information hadn't been posted by the NHTSA at the time of publication, but a Toyota spokesperson told Automotive News that customers would be notified this month with details, adding that customers would receive a loaner vehicle or rental for the duration of the engine replacement, which is expected to take between 13 and 21 hours to complete.

The Tundra and LX were both redesigned for the 2022 model year after what had been a long span without any changes. Both models adopted the twin-turbo V-6 (which is also available as part of a hybrid powertrain in the Tundra) in place of naturally-aspirated V-8 engines. The same V-6 has also used in the Toyota Sequoia since its 2023-model-year redesign, but exclusively with the hybrid system. No recall has been issued for the Sequoia yet.

2023 Lexus LX 600

The Sequoia was part of a recall of 280,000 vehicles in February that also included the Tundra and LX and addressed a transmission-related rollaway risk. Toyota also recalled more than 168,000 Tundras in August 2023 for leaky fuel lines. And in June 2022, not long after the new model went on sale, the Tundra was recalled for a rear axle housing that can separate from its shaft.

For more information, contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331, or visit Toyota's recall website.