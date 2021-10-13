The U.S. may have missed out on the redesigned 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser, but we'll still be treated with the SUV's plusher sibling developed by Lexus, the 2022 LX 600.

Unveiled on Wednesday, the new LX benefits from the newly developed GA-F body-on-frame platform that's shared with the Land Cruiser as well as Toyota's redesigned 2022 Tundra pickup truck.

The new platform brings significant weight savings coupled with improvements in rigidity. Compared to the outgoing platform, the new one's 20% more rigid. Total weight of the LX has also been reduced by 441 pounds. Weight-saving measures include increased use of aluminum, including for the doors. The engineers also managed to lower the center of gravity, which is said to result in more predictable, more stable handling both on and off the road.

The suspension has also been designed for improved refinement, Lexus said. Multi-link axle-type suspension is carried over from the previous model, but with new designs for the suspension arms and shock absorbers for better control of axle movement, which is said to result in improved stability and ride comfort. The suspension stroke is still long for off-road driving, with 3.93 inches of bound and 5.7 inches of rebound, and there's the ability to adjust the height of the vehicle. Wheel sizes range from 18-22 inches in diameter.

There's no longer a V-8 under the hood. The standard powertrain is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 rated at 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, and coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission. While we know the Land Cruiser will eventually offer a diesel, don't look for this to feature in the LX, at least in the U.S. A hybrid powertrain is a possibility at a later date, however.

The interior has the fit and finish we've come to expect from a modern Lexus. New, however, is the center stack which features a dual-screen interface for the first time. At the top of the stack sits a 12.3-inch screen and below this is a 7-inch screen. The upper screen is for the infotainment and displays images from the external cameras. The lower screen shows climate settings and information for driving modes.

2022 Lexus LX 600

Speaking of the driving modes, which the driver can select via the Multi-Terrain Select feature, there's a new Auto mode that uses information from various sensors to estimate the road conditions while driving and adjust vehicle systems like the brake pressure, driving force, and suspension control to suit, meaning the driver doesn't have to change the mode whenever the surface changes. Crawl and hill assist features are also included.

The 2022 LX is due to reach dealerships in the first quarter of 2022 and buyers will be able to choose from five grades, including an F Sport option that will come with a Torsen limited-slip differential. The F Sport option isn't the only new one for the LX range. The other is Ultra Luxury which swaps out the second row for a pair of seats. Lexus hasn't said if third-row seats will be available in the new LX.

Pricing information for the 2022 LX will be announced closer to the market launch.

For more on the Lexus LX, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.