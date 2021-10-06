Audi is in the process of developing a mid-cycle update for its E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric crossovers, and a prototype has just been spotted.

The prototype is for the updated E-Tron Sportback, but the changes seen here should also end up on the updated E-Tron.

The E-Tron arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model, with the coupe-like E-Tron Sportback arriving one year after the regular crossover. In Audi tradition, we should see the updated versions arrive in late 2022 as 2023 models.

2023 Audi E-Tron Sportback facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The prototype points to significant styling tweaks coming, including a new headlight and grille treatment similar to what we see on the new 2022 Q4 E-Tron. The front and rear fascias also appear to feature a more streamlined look, and it's possible the internal graphic of the taillights will sport a new design.

There isn't a shot of the interior but our photographer claims the prototype was fitted with a new infotainment screen. Don't be surprised if the separate screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment in the current E-Tron are merged into a single wide display for the updated model.

We should also see some major mechanical mods to help keep the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback competitive against some of the newer competition.

2023 Audi E-Tron Sportback facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It's rumored the vehicles will receive new batteries, more efficient electric motors, and new electronic control software to help boost range. The E-Tron arrived with just 204 miles of range as measured by the EPA. Efficiency updates added for 2021 saw the range increased to 222 miles. The mid-cycle update is expected to increase the range closer to 300 miles. The E-Tron Sportback currently has an EPA-rated range of 218 miles. It should also receive something closer to 300 miles with this update.

Audi was relatively early among established automakers to launch a credible Tesla rival when it first rolled out the E-Tron. However, to speed up the gestation, Audi modified a platform originally developed for internal-combustion cars, specifically the high-riding version of Volkswagen Group's MLB Evo platform shared with the Audi Q7 and Q8 and multiple other VW Group crossovers.

The upcoming updates should keep the E-Tron fresh until it is redesigned around the middle of the decade on a dedicated electric-vehicle platform, at which point it may be rebranded a Q8 E-Tron. Other Audi EVs due in the coming years include a Q6 E-Tron, A6 E-Tron, and a production version of the Grandsphere concept that may just replace the A8. And beyond 2026, Audi will only introduce EVs.