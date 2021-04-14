Audi on Wednesday unveiled the new Q4 E-Tron battery-electric compact crossover, in both regular and more rakish Q4 Sportback E-Tron guises.

The Q4 E-Tron is a smaller sibling to the E-Tron that was launched for 2019, Audi's first volume electric vehicle and the model that set the tone for future EVs from the brand with the four rings. Since then we've seen the arrival of the E-Tron Sportback and E-Tron GT, and now the new Q4 E-Tron duo.

Audi Q4 E-Tron

The Q4 E-Tron is the corporate cousin of the recently launched 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, with both vehicles designed around Volkswagen Group's MEB modular platform for mainstream electric vehicles.

There's nothing mainstream about the Q4 E-Tron, however. The vehicle sports concept car looks and an interior that's every bit as good as what you find in high-end Audis. For instance, there's a digital instrument cluster (10.25 inches) and touchscreen display (up to 11.6 inches) in the dash, plus a sport steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron

The real highlight is what you don't see. That is until you're out on the road. Audi is making an augmented reality head-up display available on the Q4 E-Tron. The HUD system displays information on the windshield in two sections and should prove especially handy when using the navigation. For instance, a dynamic floating arrow appears to guide you to correct turns and exits. Because of the way the image is projected, it appears as though it is ahead of the vehicle, allowing for real-world road features to be clearly highlighted.

The HUD can also display important traffic information. This should be especially helpful in low visibility conditions. For instance, as you approach a vehicle ahead, a light bar will appear to highlight the other vehicle. Other light bars will highlight important road features like lane markings, preventing you from drifting into another lane.

Beyond the tech, buyers will also be able to opt for typical Audi premium features like sport seats lined in Nappa leather. Given the roominess of the related ID.4, we expect the Q4 E-Tron to be comfortable for adults regardless of whether they sit up front or in the back. The vehicle measures 180.6 inches long, 73.4 inches wide, and 63.5 inches high, with a wheelbase of 108.7 inches. That's about the same length as the ID.4 but almost 6.0 inches shorter than the rival Tesla Model Y. Maximum storage is 51.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat. Note, the Q4 Sportback E-Tron will naturally have less space than the Q4 E-Tron due to its lower roof.

Audi Q4 E-Tron Audi Q4 E-Tron Audi Q4 E-Tron

In the powertrain department, the Q4 E-Tron has been announced with two battery options and three powertrain options (35, 40 and 50), and in each case a single-speed transmission is used to transfer power to the wheels. A base 35 grade comes with a 52-kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor at the rear axle rated at 167 hp and 228 lb-ft of torque. Audi estimates you'll be able to cover a bit over 200 miles in this model.

Above this is a 40 grade which comes with a 77-kwh battery and a single electric motor at the rear axle rated at 201 hp and 228 lb-ft. Audi estimates this grade will get you just over 300 miles on a charge.

At the top of the range, for now, is a 50 grade. This one also has the 77-kwh battery but this time a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that delivers a combined 295 hp and 339 lb-ft. This model is estimated to deliver a bit under 300 miles of range. Naturally, this grade is the quickest, with Audi quoting a 0-62 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph.

The larger battery enables charging at up to 125 kilowatts (100 kw for the smaller battery), which means it will be possible to charge the battery from 5% to 80% capacity in a bit under 40 minutes. Audi guarantees that the batteries will have at least 70% capacity after eight years of operation or 100,000 miles.

The Q4 E-Tron starts sales in Europe this summer. Audi hasn't mentioned timing for the United States, but an arrival of the Q4 E-Tron later this year as a 2022 model is a strong possibility. Pricing and specs for our market will be announced closer to the local launch.

Production of the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron is being handled at VW Group's plant in Zwickau, Germany.