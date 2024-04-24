Nissan is close to launching redesigned versions of its Armada and Murano, Automotive News (subscription required) has learned from dealer sources who attended a recent meeting held by the automaker.

The vehicles are due by the end of the year, meaning they should arrive as 2025 models in the U.S. The Armada was last redesigned for 2017, while the current Murano dates back to 2015.

News of the redesigned Armada isn't a huge surprise as the vehicle's corporate cousin, the Infiniti QX80, was just redesigned. The new QX80 starts sales this summer as a 2025 model.

According to the dealer sources, the new Armada will grow in size and feature a more upmarket interior incorporating large screens. It is also expected to downsize to the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 found in the new QX80. That engine delivers 450 hp, which is 50 hp more than what the current Armada's 5.6-liter V-8 musters.

2024 Nissan Murano

The new Murano will reportedly also move upmarket, while sticking with the current model's front-wheel-drive platform, albeit an updated version. The Murano is also expected to downsize to a turbo-4 from the current model's V-6, while also ditching the current CVT in favor of a torque converter-based 9-speed automatic.

The dealer sources also revealed that Nissan is planning to add its rugged Rock Creek grade to the Rogue compact crossover. The larger Pathfinder received the Rock Creek grade for 2023. It brought serious off-road cred, including a tuned suspension, a lift kit, all-terrain tires, and more. It also included a small bump in power.

The Rogue is expected to receive the Rock Creek grade this fall, meaning it'll likely be introduced for the 2025 model year.

Nissan in March said it planned to introduce seven new vehicles in North America over the next three years, including EVs, plug-in hybrids, and even series hybrid vehicles, which Nissan refers to as E-Power vehicles. The automaker also said it plans to update close to 80% of its existing lineup here in the years ahead.