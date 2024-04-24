Nissan is out testing lightly camouflaged Frontier prototypes, pointing to some updates being developed for the midsize pickup truck.

The Frontier was last redesigned for 2022 and the updates may be introduced as soon as the 2025 model year, which would mean a launch late this year or early next is likely.

The two prototypes, one that appears to be a lower-spec grade and another that looks like the rugged Pro-4X, appear to feature new grille designs and new wheel patterns, and heavy camouflage gear on the front fascias suggest new designs here as well.

The dash was also camouflaged on both trucks, according to our photographer, suggesting there will be some changes inside, including potentially bigger screens. The Frontier currently features analog gauges in combination with a small 7.0-inch screen in the gauge cluster. The infotainment screen is also small, measuring eight inches as standard and nine inches available.

2025 Nissan Frontier facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

No change is expected for the Frontier's standard 3.8-liter V-6 which currently offers a peak 310 hp and is mated exclusively to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity is 6,640 pounds.

The updates should help the Frontier stay fresh in the face of the arrival of newer competition like the redesigned 2024 Ford Ranger and 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

Nissan is also known to be working on a 1-ton pickup truck for North America. It will be built in Mexico and developed together with Mitsubishi, though timing is uncertain. Both Nissan and Mitsubishi have said separately they are also working on electric pickup trucks, though details are lacking.