Kia's handsome K4 compact sedan that debuted during March's 2024 New York auto show is set to spawn a hatchback sibling, and a prototype has been spied for the first time.

The K4 is the replacement for the Forte, and the K4 hatchback will replace the former Forte5 hatch. In Europe, the K4 hatch is expected to replace the Cee'd.

Although the prototype is heavily camouflaged, Kia already previewed the design during the K4 sedan's New York debut. The car was shown briefly during a video presentation, where Kia design chief Karim Habib referred to it as a K4 five-door.

According to reports, Kia plans to sell both K4 body styles in the U.S. The sedan starts sales in the second half of the year as a 2025 model. Sales of the hatch will likely only start next year, meaning it will likely arrive as a 2026 model in the U.S.

The hatch will presumably feature the same specifications as the sedan, though likely with more storage space. The sedan measures 185.4 inches long, making it almost three inches longer than the Forte. Hatchbacks tend to be shorter than their sedan counterparts, which may also be the case here.

Inside, there should be a floating panel spanning nearly 30 inches and integrating digital screens for the gauge cluster and an infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Kia confirmed two powertrain options for the sedan in the U.S., and the same options should also feature in the hatch. The standard option is a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder rated at 147 hp, while a 1.6-liter turbo-4 rated at 190 hp will be available. The naturally aspirated engine comes with a CVT, while the turbocharged engine comes with an 8-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard for both powertrains.

Kia also plans to offer an electric hatchback similar in size to the K4 hatch. It was previewed last year by the EV4 concept, whose name it is likely to carry into production.