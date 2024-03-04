JLR has been spotted testing a prototype for an electric offering to sit in its Range Rover family of luxury SUVs.

JLR is known to be planning the reveal of an electric version of its iconic Range Rover later this year, though that isn't the vehicle seen here. The electric Range Rover will match the design of its gas-powered sibling, perhaps with a few tweaks up front to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The vehicle seen here is much lower and sleeker than the Range Rover, suggesting it might be a successor to the current Range Rover Velar. The Velar has been on sale since the 2018 model year and will be due for replacement soon.

According to our photographer, the prototype looked longer than the current Velar, and was potentially long enough to fit a third row.

2026 Range Rover Velar successor spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

JLR last spring said its new EMA (Electrified Modular Architecture) platform being developed for smaller SUVs would spawn its first model in 2025, and that the model would be a member of the Range Rover family. It's likely that's the vehicle seen here testing.

The EMA platform will also be used for next-generation versions of the Range Rover Evoque and related Discovery Sport.

JLR also has the MLA platform for larger SUVs. The MLA made its debut in the latest Range Rover and also underpins the latest Range Rover Sport.

Given the expected 2025 debut for the new SUV, an arrival in the U.S. as a 2026 model is likely. Stay tuned.