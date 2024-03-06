Kia has been spotted testing a midsize pickup truck due on sale next year and set to be labeled a Tasman.

The pickup is aimed at global offerings like the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok twins, as well as the ever popular Toyota Hilux, and is unlikely to be sold in the U.S. Instead, Kia will launch an electric pickup in the U.S. sometime before 2027.

Our spy shots show the Tasman will be a proper workhorse with a standard crew cab configuration and decent bed size. Leaf-spring rear suspension can also be spotted, which is ideal for carrying heavy loads. Rumors point to a payload capacity of around 2,200 pounds and maximum towing approaching 8,000 pounds, both of which are similar to the competition.

The platform is expected to be a body-on-frame design possibly related to the one in the latest Mohave SUV sold overseas. The six-lug wheels seen in the spy shots also suggest more ruggedness and off-road capability than your typical Kia.

2025 Kia Tasman spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The sole powertrain offering, at least at launch, is expected to be a 2.2-liter turbodiesel currently offered in some Kia models sold overseas. The 4-cylinder engine is good for around 200 hp. It will likely be offered with the choice between an automatic or manual transmission in the Tasman. An electric powertrain is expected to be launched at some point.

A debut is slated to happen late this year.

Kia sister brand Hyundai offers a compact pickup in the U.S. in the form of the Santa Cruz. Prototypes for an updated version are also out testing ahead of a likely debut later this year.