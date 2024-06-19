The Aston Martin DBS successor will likely revive the Vanquish nameplate

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish has been undergoing testing both on the street and track

A twin-turbo V-12 engine is expected to power the upcoming Vanquish

Aston Martin has been spotted testing its successor to the DBS again, and some of the camouflage gear has been removed since the last sighting.

Unlike the DB12 and new Vantage, both of which feature designs clearly evolved from their respective predecessor models, the DBS successor, which is expected to revive the Vanquish nameplate, appears to carry a substantially new design.

At the front, the grille is even wider intake than what's found on the DBS, a model that originally debuted in 2018 as the DBS Superleggera. The headlights appear to follow a similar theme to the lights used on the DB12 and new Vantage, and a conventional hood appears to replace the DBS's large carbon-fiber piece, which also serves as the front fenders.

The new car looks slightly longer than the DBS, and its C-pillars feature a more classic design as opposed to the floating roof-style design of the DBS. The rear looks like it's much chunkier, with some influences possibly coming from last year's stunning Valour coupe.

Under the hood will be a revised version of the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12 used in the DBS. The new engine was confirmed by Aston Martin in May to deliver 824 hp, or 5 hp more than the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 of the new Ferrari 12Cilindri. The sole transmission should be a rear-mounted 8-speed automatic, and drive should go to the rear wheels only.

There's no clear shot of the interior, but a completely redesigned dash with a more advanced infotainment system similar to what's used in the DB12 and new Vantage is likely planned. The design in the DBS relies on outdated technology borrowed from Mercedes-Benz.

A debut is expected in the second half of the year. That means the car will likely arrive as a 2025 model in the U.S.

The DBS successor will serve as the flagship of Aston Martin's front-engine lineup. However, the automaker this year will also launch the mid-engine Valhalla supercar that will sit atop the lineup and also usher in plug-in hybrid technology at the brand.