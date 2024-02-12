Aston Martin's Vantage sports car has been renewed for the 2025 model year with fresh exterior styling, a revamped interior, and a big jump in power.

The current Vantage arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. Like the larger DB12, the new Vantage is more of a major update of the current generation as opposed to a ground-up redesign. Nevertheless, the changes made are extensive. Only the coupe has been shown but a new Vantage Roadster is also in the pipeline.

Under the hood is the same Mercedes-Benz AMG-sourced V-8 found in the current Vantage, as well as the DB12. The engine is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter unit that delivers 656 hp, which is down on the 671 hp of the DB12 and a substantial jump over the 503 hp of the current Vantage. Torque checks in at 590 lb-ft.

Aston Martin's own engineers made major upgrades to the engine to boost the performance level, including modifying the cam profiles and compression ratios, adding larger turbochargers, and optimizing the cooling systems.

Drive is to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission, plus an electronic differential. The transmission, sourced from ZF, is the same unit used in the current Vantage, but for the new car there's a shortned final drive ratio to deliver stronger in-gear acceleration. The shift speeds have also been increased. A manual transmission is no longer avaialble, meaning Aston Martin has done away with the third pedal.

Helping get the power to the ground are a set of Michelin's new Pilot Sport S 5 tires. The tires, which measure 275/35 up front and 325/30 at the rear, feature a bespoke compound that was developed with Aston Martin specifically for the new Vantage. They are wrapped around 21-inch forged alloys as standard. Cast-iron brake rotors are standard but buyers can opt for carbon-ceramic rotors that not only boost stopping power but also save close to 60 pounds of weight. The dry weight of the car is 3,538 pounds.

With launch control, owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds. The top speed is a claimed 202 mph.

For improved handling, the engineers worked over the bonded aluminium structure of the current Vantage to deliver improved stiffness and rigidity in the new car. Some of the measures taken included a new front body cross member which also sits further back to increase mounting point stiffness for the double-wishbone front suspension. There's also a stiffer engine cross brace, new designs for the undertrays, and increased lateral strengthening between the rear suspension towers.

Electronic systems also enhance the handling. The stability control system tracks the car’s movements and rate of acceleration along six axes, while separate systems for the traction control, brake-based torque vectoring, and power steering also help to keep the car steady through corners and down the straightaway.

Like the DB12, the interior of the new Vantage takes a major step up in design and quality compared to the cabin in the car being replaced. Instead of the odd shapes of the old interior, the new design features clean, unbroken lines, as well as digital screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment hub. There are also high-end features, either standard or available, like Bridge of Weir leather, a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and an Aston Martin-developed infotainment system with a much better user interface than the former Mercedes-based system Aston Martin has been using. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included.

Changes to the exterior aren't as extreme as those made inside. The most significant departure from the current car is the new front end which features headlights and vertical vents inspired by the design of the One-77 supercar. The sides also sees the return of Aston Martin's traditional side strakes.

Aston Martin will start production of the new Vantage shortly with deliveries to begin in the second quarter with pricing to be announced closer to launch. The car is also the basis of the latest Vantage GT3 race car which will represent Aston Martin in a number of the top GT race series, including the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.