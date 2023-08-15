Aston Martin is set to launch a redesigned Vantage sports car later this year, and a prototype for the car's convertible option, the Vantage Roadster, has been spotted for the first time.

Prototypes for the Vantage coupe are also out testing, and the two body styles should hit the market at roughly the same time. Look for a 2024 or 2025 model year arrival.

Just like the new DB12 is a heavy update of its DB11 predecessor, the new Vantage will be a heavy update of the current Vantage, which has been on sale since the 2019 model year.

The spy shots point to new styling up front, including larger headlights and a more conservative grille in Aston Martin's traditional shape. Turn signals have also been added to the side mirror caps.

Expect some mechanical changes, though Aston Martin remains quiet on just what is planned. The DB12 received more power along with multiple tweaks to the chassis, including a new suspension design with adjustable dampers and stiffer anti-roll bars, an electronic rear differential, and increased rigidity. Expect similar tweaks for the Vantage.

2024 Aston Martin Vantage Volante spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Aston Martin hasn't pulled any surprises with the design of the Vantage Roadster's top. The roof is an automated folding soft-top that's likely the same design used on the current Vantage Roadster. That means it should require less than seven seconds to raise or lower.

Under the hood should be the same Mercedes-Benz AMG-sourced V-8 found in the current Vantage, as well as the DB12. The engine is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter unit that in the DB12 delivers a maximum 671 hp. Look for a lower output in the new Vantage, though at the same time higher than the current Vantage's 503 hp.

We know Aston Martin will no longer offer a V-12 in the Vantage. The automaker launched the last of its V12 Vantage sports cars in 2022.

The V-12 isn't the only option being dropped from the Vantage. Fans will also have to say goodbye to the manual. The Vantage line is Aston Martin's last car with the option of a manual, and the automaker plans to phase out the third pedal with the arrival of the new model.

A completely redesigned dash with a more advanced infotainment system is also planned. The current design relies on outdated technology borrowed from Mercedes-Benz.