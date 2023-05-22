Aston Martin is in the process of renewing its sports car lineup, with a successor to the DB11 to be the first of the new arrivals. It's scheduled for a reveal on May 24, and trademark information suggests the car will be called the DB12.

The DB11 successor will be followed in quick succession by a revamped Vantage, a prototype for which has been spotted for the first time. Like the DB11 successor, the new Vantage will be more of a major update of the current generation, as opposed to a ground-up redesign.

Our spy shots point to Aston Martin's entry-level sports car receiving a new front-end design with larger headlights and a more conservative grille design in Aston Martin's traditional shape. Indicator lights have also been added to the side mirror caps.

Expect some mechanical changes, though Aston Martin remains quiet on just what is planned. We know Aston Martin will no longer offer a V-12. Aston Martin launched the last of its V12 Vantage sports cars in 2022.

2024 Aston Martin Vantage spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

That means the sole powertrain will likely be the current turbocharged Mercedes-Benz-sourced 4.0-liter V-8, possibly with some tweaks for extra performance.

Fans will also have to say goodbye to the manual. The Vantage line is Aston Martin's last car with the option of a manual, and the automaker plans to phase out the third pedal with the arrival of the new Vantage.

A completely redesigned dash with a more advanced infotainment system is also expected. The current design relies on outdated technology borrowed from Mercedes-Benz.

The current Vantage arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. Look for the new one to be revealed later this year as a 2024 model.