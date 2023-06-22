It's not just the pedestrian versions of the BMW 4-Series that are about to receive a facelift.

The refreshed 2025 BMW M4 coupe has been spotted undergoing high-speed track testing at the Nürburgring. Like the 2024 BMW 4-Series that will precede it, the updated M4 will keep the changes to the minimum, with updates to the front and rear ends and the interior technology.

2025 BMW M4 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The current M4 debuted for the 2022 model year in 2021 with controversially tall and skinny twin-kidney grilles. Prototypes reveal those grilles aren't going anywhere. The updates appear limited to the headlights and possibly the hood. The inner lightning elements appear to be more upright like they are on the 2024 5-Series sedan. The front quarter of the prototype's hood was covered in camouflage, so it's hard to tell if the current model's dimples are still present. The rear end is a similar story as it appears to carry over but with revised taillights.

Inside, the dashboard was covered and out of view of our spy photographer's lens. Expect BMW's latest iDrive infotainment system to be connected to a digital gauge cluster and touchscreen under a single pane of curved glass similar to the XM crossover SUV. Like the 2023 3-Series, most buttons will be banished, with controls relegated to the touchscreen interface except for a volume knob.

2025 BMW M4 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The M4 will continue to be powered by the S58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, though it's unclear how much power it will make. The current Competition model makes 503 hp, but the CLS model bumps output to 543 hp thanks to more boost and modified engine mapping. Torque has been 479 lb-ft, and it might climb slightly.

Most models will continue to feature xDrive all-wheel drive, though a rear-wheel drive model should live on for now. All M4s equipped with xDrive feature an 8-speed automatic transmission, but rear-wheel drive cars can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission in non-Competition form. A BMW M executive confirmed the manual transmission will die, but we expect it to continue with this mid-cycle update and die off when the next-gen M4 arrives late in the decade.

An M4 convertible will return, though it hasn't been spotted testing, yet.