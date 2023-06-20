BMW is working on a facelift for the 4-Series lineup and it begins with the coupe.

Spotted undergoing track testing at the Nürburgring, the 2024 BMW 4-Series will bring refreshed front and rear ends to the lineup along with a revised interior design and new interior technology.

2024 BMW 4-Series - Photo credit: Baldauf

The last redesign debuted with the 2021 4-Series, so this time around it gets a milder mid-cycle update. In the spy shots, only the front and rear ends are covered in camouflage, with a heavy focus around the headlights, taillights, and rear diffuser. Expect more angular daytime running lights with some vertical elements integrated into the headlights. The rear diffuser is more pronounced. M Sport models will gain M4-like mirrors.

What hasn't changed are the massive and controversial kidney grilles.

BMW engineers and test drivers ensured the dashboard remained covered and out of view from our spy photographer when the car was parked. Expect the latest BMW iDrive infotainment system to be paired with a digital gauge cluster under a single curved screen topping the dashboard. Few buttons, if any, will remain, though a volume knob should stay.

2024 BMW 4-Series - Photo credit: Baldauf

The 4-Series will continue to ride on BMW's CLAR platform, but it will remain wider, longer, and lower than its 3-Series sedan sibling.

Base models are expected to continue with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 delivering about 255 hp and 294 lb-ft of torque. More powerful M440i models will retain a 3.0-liter turbo-6 and mild-hybrid system rated at about 382 hp and 364 lb-ft. The mild-hybrid system consists of an integrated starter motor and generator that recovers energy while braking.

A BMW M executive has already confirmed the upcoming death of the dual-clutch automatic and manual transmission within the lineup, including M-specific models. The current 4-Series is only available with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and that isn't going to change with the upcoming refresh.

The electric i4 model, 4-Series convertible, and M4 models will subsequently be refreshed as BMW updates the entire 4-Series lineup.