The Defender enters the 2025 model year with few changes, though there are items that enhance the vehicle's luxury, and others that should make things easier at ordering time.

The new model year brings the availability of packages that group many popular individual options. Among the new packs are some that enhance the driving qualities, others that improve capability in cold weather or when towing, and a few that increase comfort.

Examples include an Off-Road Pack that includes an electronic active differential, roof racks, all-terrain tires, and a wade sensing feature. This can then be joined by an Advanced Off-Road Pack that adds air suspension, off-road driving modes, and more.

For the interior, there are packs like the Comfort and Convenience Pack which adds ambient lighting, a premium Meridian audio system, and a front console refrigerator. A Premium Upgrade Interior Pack adds extra leather trim and 14-way heated and cooled front seats with memory function.

2025 Land Rover Defender

Buyers of the stretched Defender 130 will be able to opt for captain's chairs for the first time, which will make accessing the third row easier. The captain's chairs feature heating and cooling functions, as well as individual armrests.

The Defender can also be ordered with a matte-finish protective film.

For buyers seeking more performance, JLR will reveal the new Defender Octa grade on July 3. This will be a hardcore offering powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 likely spitting out over 600 hp.

The 2025 Defender is priced from $58,375 for the two-door Defender 90, from $62,275 for the four-door Defender 110, and from $71,175 for the stretched Defender 130. All figures include a $1,475 destination charge.