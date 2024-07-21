The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept's third-row jump seats might see production

Ram filed a patent for the third-row jump seats

The jump seats fold up into the back wall of the cab when not in use

Unveiled during 2023 CES, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept previewed the automaker's future electric pickups. One of its more unusual features was a three-row seating arrangement, with removable jump seats, something Ram parent Stellantis is now trying to patent.

First spotted by CarBuzz, a patent application for removable third-row jump seats was published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on July 4, after being filed by Stellantis in late 2023.

Ram third-row jump seat patent image

The patent application describes seats that would clip onto the rear wall of a pickup's cab, and could be folded up when not in use to free up space. The seats can also be removed completely and attached to the tailgate or any other flat surface, according to the application.

This is fairly similar to the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept, where the jump seats were mounted to a power mid-gate that, when opened, created a pass-through that extended into the front trunk. That allowed for objects up to 18 feet long to be placed in the vehicle with the tailgate closed.

Ram center console pass-through patent image

Another Stellantis patent application, filed by the automaker and published by the USPTO at the same time as the jump-seat filing, helps enable the pass-through feature. It's for a center console with its own pass-through, preserving the open space between the mid-gate and the front trunk.

These patent filings indicate that Stellantis is thinking about putting some of the features from the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept into production eventually, but we know that Ram's first production EV will be more conventional than the concept. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV rides on the EV-centric STLA Frame platform, but with styling similar to gasoline Ram 1500 models and the range-extended Ramcharger.