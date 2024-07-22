Stellantis is developing creative aerodynamic features for electric trucks

A deployable rear diffuser could serve a dual purpose that makes it a step

This would make active aero dynamics also a functional feature while parked

Stellantis may be planning a new technology for its future electric pickup trucks that would improve both aerodynamic efficiency and practicality.

The automaker's U.S. arm has been discovered to have filed a patent application for a deployable rear step that doubles as an active diffuser.

The application, for a “vehicle rear step and diffuser system,” was filed in late 2023 and published on July 4.

The patent is specifically for vehicles with body-on-frame construction, like those marketed by Stellantis' Ram brand. The patent also includes drawings that show a pickup truck's rear tail gate.

Drawing from Stellantis patent for vehicle rear step and diffuser system

The design shown bears a resemblance to the tailgate on Ram's 1500 Revolution BEV concept shown during 2023 CES. It makes sense the system is for an electric truck, since aerodynamic efficiency is so vital for range.

The idea of an active diffuser isn't new, though there hasn't been one with that doubles as a step. Both Honda and Porsche have filed patent applications for active diffusers, and fellow Stellantis brand Opel showed an electric crossover concept with one just last year.

When deployed, the diffuser would generate an upward flow of air from underneath the vehicle, balancing the downward flow of air spilling off the top and helping to increase downforce as well as reduce drag. Unlike a conventional diffuser, it would be stowed when not needed, so vehicles wouldn't have appendages sticking out past their rear bumpers.

Although the 1500 Revolution BEV concept isn't bound for production, it serves as a preview of potential design ideas for future Ram electric trucks. Another feature from the concept that may make production are its third-row jump seats. A separate patent application for the foldable seats also surfaced recently.