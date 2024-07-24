Hyundai is recalling 54,647 N performance models for potentially-faulty fuel pumps that could lead to a loss of power.

The recall disclosed by the NHTSA Monday encompasses 2019-2022 Hyundai Veloster N, 2022-2023 Hyundai Elantra N, and 2022-2023 Hyundai Kona N models, as well as Genesis G70 sports sedans from model years 2019 to 2023.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N

In the affected vehicles, the fuel control valve in the fuel pump can wear prematurely, causing it to fail and let too much fuel into the pump. That makes the air/fuel mixture too rich, which can lead to a loss of power while driving, especially at low speeds. Drivers might notice a lack of power, rough idling, a loud engine misfire, and/or a check engine light in the gauge cluster.

Hyundai reported 2,460 cases related to the recall in the U.S. market during a five-year period, but it knew of no reported crashes or injuries related to the issue. An investigation that led to the decision to start a recall sprang from reports of a similar issue in vehicles in other markets.

2022 Hyundai Kona N

Owners can expect notification by mail by Sept. 9, 2024, to bring their cars to dealerships to at minimum have updated engine control software installed. Dealers will also inspect fuel pumps and replace as necessary. All work will be performed free of charge, and most of the recalled vehicles are still under warranty anyway. Hyundai may provide reimbursement to owners if for some reason they already had the work done at their expense.

Fore more info, contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 or visit Hyundai's recall hub.