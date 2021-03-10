The Hyundai N performance skunkworks will expand its lineup in the United States to seven entries by the end of 2022, and one of them will be the new Kona N.

The high-performance compact crossover has been testing at racetracks all over Europe for the past year and on Tuesday Hyundai finally gave us a first look at the completed design, albeit only in a series of teasers. We probably don't have to wait too long for the reveal as sales are expected to start later this year. We'll likely see it arrive as a 2022 model.

The Kona N is the first crossover offering in Hyundai N's growing lineup of dedicated performance models and will come with a similar mechanical setup to the 2021 Veloster N, and 2021 i30 N sold overseas. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and 8-speed dual-clutch transmission will be standard, though it isn't clear if drive will be to all four wheels in the Kona N or just the front pair like in the Veloster N and i30 N.

The 2.0-liter engine in other Hyundai N models has ratings of 246 and 275 hp, while the 8-speed DCT, a Hyundai N-exclusive item, has a number of performance-oriented shift programs built in that alter the transmission's shift pattern depending on the style of driving. They are the NGS (N Grin Shift), NPS (N Power Shift) and NTS (N Track Sense Shift) programs.

Teaser for 2022 Hyundai Kona N

The teasers hint at an aggressive design for the Kona N, with the front end in particular dominated by large air intakes and a lip spoiler. A tamer version of the design features on the Kona N Line due on sale this spring as a 2022 model. Other interesting features include the dual-wing design at the rear and large exhaust tips. Hyundai also looks to be continuing the trend of using fake vents as design elements on the Kona N's rear fascia.

As mentioned above, there will be seven Hyundai N models in U.S. showrooms by the end of the 2022. The first three have already arrived in the form of the updated Veloster N and new Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line, all of which arrived for the 2021 model year. These will be followed by the aforementioned Kona N Line, a Tucson N Line, an Elantra N and this Kona N.