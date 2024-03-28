JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) in 2022 launched a Defender equipped with a V-8, but a more hardcore V-8 grade is still in the works for the rugged SUV.

It was confirmed this week by JLR as the Defender OCTA, and prototypes have been spotted in the wild. It's set to make a debut later this year, and we'll likely see it arrive as a 2025 model should it reach the U.S.

All JLR has said about the vehicle is that it will come with a twin-turbocharged V-8 and a version of the automaker's 6D Dynamics suspension. Both features are found in the related Range Rover Sport SV, which generates 626 hp from a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8.

The 6D Dynamics suspension is a fancy name for a combination of hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs, and pitch control. According to JLR, the setup is designed to keep the vehicle's body at an almost level stance during hard cornering or driving over rough terrain.

Prototypes reveal a number of additional details. These include a titanium exhaust with quad tips, along with flared wheel arches, a raised suspension, mud flaps, and BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. The tires are wrapped around 20-inch wheels and measure 275/60 front and rear.

In case you're wondering about the name, it likely refers to certain diamond shapes in geometry known as octahedrons. It's likely JLR wants to convey that the Defender OCTA embodies resilience akin to a diamond, the toughest naturally occurring substance on Earth. Teaser photos released alongside this week's confirmation of the vehicle revealed tiny diamond logos.

JLR's Special Vehicle Operations came close to launching a similar hardcore Discovery SVX a few years back. It was going to be powered by a V-8 and fitted with off-road upgrades. It would have established a new off-roading range for SVO, similar to the division's SVR track-focused range and SVAutobiography ultra-luxury range. While the Discovery SVX was ultimately canceled, JLR never ruled out future vehicles like it.