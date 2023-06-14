Audi is working on a mid-cycle update for its A6 and included in the range will be a new hardcore RS 6 Avant variant, prototypes for which were recently spotted testing at the Nürburgring.

The regular RS 6 Avant has been on sale in the U.S. since the 2021 model year, and the hardcore version can be distinguished by a new front fascia, revised rear diffuser, and enlarged rear wing. Each element is similar to designs shown on 2020's RS 6 GTO concept, which was built as a homage to the Audi 90 IMSA GTO race car of 1989.

The hardcore RS 6 Avant is thought to adopt Audi's GT designation, which would make it an RS 6 Avant GT. Audi has previously used the designation on the R8 supercar to mark the end of a model's run.

With Audi already testing prototypes for an electric RS 6, the hardcore RS 6 Avant may be the last version launched with an internal-combustion engine. Audi has already committed to launching its final vehicle with an internal-combustion engine in 2026.

Audi RS 6 GTO concept

As is the case with Audi's R8 GT models, there isn't likely to be any increase in power. Rather, performance gains in the GT models are made via less weight and improved aerodynamics. Some potential upgrades for the hardcore RS 6 Avant will include light alloy wheels, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, and carbon-fiber body parts.

Under the hood should be a turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 matching the 621 hp of the RS 6 Avant Performance launched last year. It's possible some tweaks will be made to the RS 6 Avant's 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system for the new variant.

Look for the hardcore RS 6 Avant to debut in 2024, meaning it should arrive as a 2025 model. The electric RS 6 is thought to arrive around the same time.