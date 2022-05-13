Though it doesn't get much attention, Audi's A6 remains one of the most handsome offerings in the mid-size sedan segment.

It's now about to be updated, and fortunately it doesn't look like the designers will be mucking around with the car's styling.

The current A6 arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. We expect the updated version to be revealed late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model (a 2023 Audi S6 has already been announced). The updated A6's arrival should precede that of a new A6 E-Tron that Audi previewed in concept form at Auto Shanghai 2021. The electric A6 is due in 2023, most likely also as a 2024 model.

Audi A6 E-Tron concept

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the updated version of the regular A6, with the tester featuring new internals in the lights at both ends, plus new patterns for the mesh of the grille and front intakes. There's also a new design for the rear fascia.

Similar tweaks should feature on updated versions of other members in the A6 family, including the Avant and Allroad wagons, and S6 and RS 6 performance duo.

It isn't clear what updates Audi has planned for the A6's cabin and powertrains. Updates to the infotainment system and more performance for some powertrains are both likely. The U.S. may also finally get the A6's plug-in hybrid option offered overseas.

2024 Audi A6 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The base powertrain in the U.S. at present is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 248 hp. Above this is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 rated at 335 hp. Further up is the S6 with a 2.9-liter turbocharged V-6 rated at 444 hp and at the top of the range is the RS 6, available in Avant wagon form only, with a 4.0-liter turbocharged V-8 rated at 591 hp. Interestingly, we hear that the upcoming A6 E-Tron will also get its own RS 6 E-Tron performance flagship.

The A6's plug-in hybrid option, which as mentioned above is only available overseas, combines the 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an electric motor for a total 367 hp.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.