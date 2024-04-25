More details have emerged on the McLaren P1 successor following a dealer meeting held earlier this month, Automotive News (subscription required) reported, citing dealer sources present at the meeting.

The new hypercar will reportedly debut in the fourth quarter but won't start deliveries until the first half of 2026. This means it will launch after Ferrari's next hypercar which is currently out testing, though likely before Porsche's next hypercar based on the electric Mission X concept.

Less than 400 examples are planned, similar to the P1 whose production was capped at 375 units, and loyal customers will be given the first chance to buy it. The price tag will be roughly $2 million, or close to double what the P1 originally cost.

An image of the car was reportedly shown during the meeting. Automotive News' dealer sources said the car looks like a mix of the P1 and the more hardcore Senna.

2019 McLaren Senna, Portugal Media Drive, June 2018

It's been previously reported that McLaren's traditional butterfly doors will be replaced by gullwing doors on the new hypercar. Recessed headlights, like those found on the Artura and 750S supercars, are also reported to make the cut.

The powertrain will reportedly be a plug-in hybrid setup with a newly developed V-8 as the internal-combustion component. The V-8 is likely the in-house design McLaren announced last year.

There was no mention of how many electric motors the car will use, though Automotive News reported the hybrid system will be as much as 70% lighter than the system in the P1, also a V-8-based plug-in hybrid setup, thanks in part to a lightweight, high-density battery borrowed from McLaren's Formula 1 program. Aerodynamic know-how from the F1 program will also be leveraged to deliver top performance in the P1 successor.