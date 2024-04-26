Genesis has a new performance sub-brand to challenge the likes of Mercedes-Benz AMG and BMW M. It's called Magma, and hot on the heels of the debut GV60 Magma concept at last month's New York auto show comes a new G80 EV Magma concept at this week's 2024 Beijing auto show.

McLaren recently held a dealer meeting where information about the company's P1 successor was divulged. Apparently the new hypercar is due in 2026 with a newly developed carbon tub, a V-8 hybrid powertrain, Formula 1-inspired aerodynamics, and a price tag approaching $2 million.

A prototype for an updated Ram 2500 HD was spotted. It reveals there will be some minor styling tweaks for the heavy-duty pickup, and not much else. The current powertrains should also carry over, which means buyers will have the choice of V-8 or turbodiesel-6 power.

