Lamborghini overhauled the Urus for 2025 and added a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the process. The new Urus SE hybrid grade pairs the familiar twin-turbocharged V-8 with a single electric motor for a combined output of 789 hp.

2025 Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin also updated its DBX for 2025. The SUV is now being offered exclusively in range-topping DBX707 form, and features a revamped interior borrowing technology from the latest DB12 and Vantage sports cars.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class was also updated for 2025, and among the updates is the addition of a fully electric grade. It's called the G 580 with EQ Technology, and it features a four-motor powertrain that delivers a peak 579 hp.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, photo via Nathan Leach-Proffer

The Toyota Tacoma was redesigned for 2024, and this week we took it for a spin. The truck features multiple variants including a new Trailhunter model, and also continues to offer a manual transmission.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO

The 2024 model year was the last for the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat, at least in the Ram 1500 TRX. Filling the void of the TRX is the 2025 1500 RHO, which was revealed this week.

Genesis G80 EV Magma concept

Genesis has a new performance sub-brand to challenge the likes of Mercedes-Benz AMG and BMW M. It's called Magma, and this week it presented a G80 EV Magma concept that hints at a high-performance version of Genesis' midsize sedan.

Lotus Evija X

A one-off example of the Lotus Evija electric hypercar built as a time-attack special was spotted at the Nürburgring last year, and this week Lotus confirmed the car set the second-fastest time for an EV around the 'Ring.

2025 Mini Aceman

And finally, Mini revealed a subcompact crossover slotting between the Cooper and Countryman. It's called the Aceman, and it's Mini's first dedicated EV.