Mercedes-Benz late on Tuesday took the covers off the long-awaited electric G-Class. It rides on a modified version of the gas-powered G-Class' body-on-frame platform, and packs four motors delivering a combined 579 hp.

It's official name is G 580 with EQ Technology, and it launches as a 2025 model in the U.S. Sales start in the second half of the year, and Mercedes said a special Edition One version packed with many extras as standard will be the sole version available initially.

A big and blocky vehicle like the G-Class may not seem suited for electric mobility, but Kia has shown it can be done with the EV9 while still delivering over 300 miles of range. Mercedes hasn't said how much range the electric G-Class will deliver, but a standard 116-kwh battery should make it competitive. DC charging at rates of up to 200 kw are possible, enabling a 10-80% charge in a little over 30 minutes.

With 579 hp on tap, the electric G-Class can accelerate to 60 mph from rest in 4.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 112 mph. Each of the vehicle's four motors individually powers one of the wheels, enabling the drive torque to be precisely directed to where it is needed, what Mercedes refers to as virtual differential locks. There's also a low-range gear reduction for off-roading.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

The configuration allows the electric G-Class to execute a so-called tank turn, where the vehicle can turn on the spot by rotating its left and right wheels in opposite directions. Mercedes calls this feature the G-Turn. There's also G-Steering, which is a scaled-back tank turn feature that can be used to nudge the vehicle into a 90-degree turn, by having it turn around the inside rear wheel. This can be handy on tight trails where a large rock or tree makes it difficult to complete a conventional turn. A crawl function with three settings is also included.

The suspension is also suited to off-roading. An independent setup is used at the front, while a solid axle is used at the rear, with adjustable dampers found at each corner. The vehicle matches its gas-powered sibling's ability to climb up to a 100% grade on suitable surfaces, and offers 5.9 inches more fording depth at a total 33.5 inches. The ground clearance is 9.8 inches, and the approach, departure, and breakover angles are 32, 30.7, and 20.3 degrees, respectively.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology

Mercedes has also updated the gas-powered G-Class for 2025. Key among the updates is a switch to a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 with mild-hybrid technology for the entry-level G 550 grade. The G 63 from AMG sticks with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 but also gains mild-hybrid tech.

Mercedes also added some driver-assist features designed for off-roading with its 2025 update, and thess naturally also benefit the electric variant. The highlight is the Offroad Cockpit. This provides an overview of the key information for off-road driving in both the gauge cluster and infotainment screen. It shows information such as vehicle positioning, a compass, steering angle, tire pressure, and more. There's also a Transparent Hood feature that relies on the surround-view camera system to provide a view of what's underneath the engine bay, which can be handy when off-roading but also when navigating tricky curbs.

Pricing information for the 2025 G-Class range, including the G 580 with EQ Technology electric variant, will be announced closer to the market launch.

Eventually, Mercedes will launch a baby G-Class. It's due later this decade with an electric powertrain.