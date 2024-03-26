The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around for four decades and was given multiple updates over the years to keep it fresh before a full redesign for the 2019 model year. It's not clear how long Mercedes plans to keep the current second-generation G-Class on the shelf before giving it a redesign, but the automaker will at least give the vehicle periodic updates in similar fashion to its predecessor.

The first of these updates was revealed on Monday and affect both the regular G-Class and high-performance G 63 from AMG. The updated range will be introduced in the U.S. for the 2025 model year and will be in showrooms by the second half of the year, Mercedes said. Pricing information will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

For the U.S., Mercedes will continue to offer the G-Class exclusively in G550 and G 63 grades. For the G550, the current twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 has been replaced by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that delivers 443 hp, or 27 hp more than the V-8. Mercedes also claims improved response and lower fuel consumption, though no EPA mileage estimates have been published. Helping with the efficiency is a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can also provide an additional 20-hp boost during high-load situations.

The G 63 continues with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, rated at 577 hp. Here, too, efficiency is improved thanks to the addition of the 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The AMG is the option to tick when performance is a must. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds and a governed top speed of 137 mph for the vehicle.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63

For handling, the G 63 can be enhanced with a new AMG Active Ride Control suspension option that adds hydraulic roll stabilization and adaptive dampers. Not only does it improve on-road performance, but off-roading also gets a boost thanks to improved wheel articulation. The feature is part of the available AMG Offroad Package PRO which gains two more off-road drive modes.

For the interior, the dashboard's basic design and layout remains the same but there are new details, like the air vent controls which are now available with illumination. A new steering wheel design with capacitive touch controls is standard, and the digital gauge cluster and infotainment screen are both 12.3 inches as standard.

Mercedes has also added what it calls the Offroad Cockpit. This provides an overview of the key information for off-road driving in both the gauge cluster and infotainment screen. This includes vehicle positioning, compass, altitude, steering angle, tire pressure and temperature, as well as the status of the three differential locks. It also includes a new Transparent Hood feature that relies on the surround-view camera system to provide a view of what's underneath the engine bay, which can be handy when off-roading but also navigating tricky curbs.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G550)

Visual changes to the exterior are hard to spot but Mercedes said there's a new grille design and revised fascias front and rear. Some of the changes are aimed at improving aerodynamic efficiency, and were developed for an electric G-Class that's set to debut later this year, likely also as a 2025 model. One specific aerodynamic feature is the new spoiler at the edge of the roof. New cladding on the A-pillars in combination with extra insulation material also helps improve noise levels, Mercedes said.

The planned electric G-Class was previewed in 2021 with the EQG concept. At the concept's reveal, Mercedes said the production version would match the off-road capability of the gas-powered G-Class, including the ability to tackle 100% grades in suitable terrain. The vehicle is expected to come with four electric motors and the ability to complete a tank turn, a maneuver Mercedes calls G-Turn.

Eventually, Mercedes will launch a baby G-Class. It's due later this decade, also with an electric powertrain.