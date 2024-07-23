The Honda Civic Si receives a nip and tuck for 2025

The updated 2025 Honda Civic Si arrives this summer and costs $31,045

Updates are minimal, power holds steady at 200 hp, but chassis tweaks increase the car's rigidity

Honda on Tuesday provided a first look at its updated 2025 Civic Si sport sedan that goes on sale later this summer.

It will cost $31,045, including a $1,095 destination charge. That's $850 more than the current model, but Honda has included new standard features.

The current Civic Si is already one of the best affordable performance cars on the market, and the updated version only improves the formula.

Power from the 1.5-liter turbo-4 remains unchanged at 200 hp, but the rev-matching system that blips the throttle during downshifts of the standard 6-speed manual has been enhanced to include downshifts from second to first gears for the first time. Drive power remains to the front wheels only.

2025 Honda Civic Si

Some changes to the body structure, like reinforcements around the base of the B-pillars and the door sills, have also increased rigidity. Combined with adjustments to the suspension dampers to suit the extra-stiff body, overall driving dynamics has been improved, according to Honda.

Honda will also offer buyers high-performance summer tires for an additional $300. The standard tires are all-season rubber, which come wrapped around 18-inch wheels.

The updated Civic Si can easily be spotted by its new front fascia and hex-pattern grille. The taillights have also been given a darker look, and buyers can opt for Honda's popular Urban Gray Pearl paint finish for the first time.

2025 Honda Civic Si

For the interior, there's a new 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster which is joined by the existing 9.0 infotainment touchscreen. The bigger cluster enabled designers to add a bigger tachometer and gear-position display, as well as a new shift light indicator. The infotainment system now features Google built-in and new front USB-C ports have been added to the vehicle.

The front sport seats are now heated as standard, and sport pedals and red contrast stitching for features like the steering wheel and door panels are still on the list of standard features. Also standard is a 12-speaker Bose audio system.

Honda's suite of electric driver-assist features, known as Honda Sensing, has also been updated. Key changes include a collision warning system with improved visibility for cyclists, and adaptive cruise control and active lane control with smoother, more natural operation, Honda promises.