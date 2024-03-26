Audi on Tuesday confirmed that the restyled Q7 three-row SUV previously shown for the European market is coming to the U.S. for the 2025 model year.

A new front fascia and other smaller styling changes help freshen the Q7, which has been on sale in its current form since the 2017 model year (with an update for 2020). Up front, the grille gets chunky mesh elements meant to emphasize its height. The bolder grille is flanked by prominent air intakes and high-mounted headlights. The number of trim pieces was also reduced for a cleaner look

As before, the lineup includes both the standard Q7 and a sportier SQ7 model. Audi's HD Matrix LED headlights with laser lighting are available on both variants, but the SQ7 also gets daytime running lights with four programmable signatures and OLED taillights.

2025 Audi SQ7

Audi also changed the front and rear bumpers, with a reworked front spoiler and rear diffuser. These elements are more prominent on the SQ7, which also sports quad exhaust tips, large front air intakes, and aluminum-like trim. Five new wheel designs are available across the Q7 and SQ7 lines for 2025, in sizes ranging from 20-22 inches.

The interior layout hasn't changed, but the infotainment system now supports third-party apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube. An Audi App Store allows these apps to run natively on the infotainment system, rather than through a connected phone.

An available Executive Package for the Q7 adds dual-pane acoustic glass, cooled front seats, heated rear seats, rear sunshades, and four-zone automatic climate control so passengers can watch their YouTube videos in comfort. It also gets traffic-sign recognition.

2025 Audi Q7

Powertrains are unchanged. The base Q7 45 has a 2.0-liter turbo-4 producing 261 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, while the Q7 55 gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 producing 335 hp and 369 lb-ft. The SQ7 sports a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with 500 hp and 568 lb-ft.

An 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard across the board, but an available S Sport Package for the SQ7 includes a sport rear differential, as well as electromechanical roll stabilization to reduce body roll.

Pricing starts at $61,695 for the base turbo-4 Q7 45 and $66,995 for the turbo-6 Q7 55 (all prices include a mandatory $1,195 destination charge). The 2025 SQ7 starts at $91,995. All models are arriving at U.S. dealerships now.