Audi gave its Q7 three-row SUV a facelift.

The automaker on Tuesday showed an updated Q7 with revised front and rear styling for the European market. If these same changes are applied to the U.S.-market Q7, it will likely be for the 2025 model year.

New versions of Audi's HD Matrix LED headlights add a digital daytime running light element, with four programmable daytime running light shapes that can be selected through the car's infotainment system. The daytime running lights are also placed higher than before, helping to visually widen the front fascia, according to Audi. The grille has also been reshaped slightly to accommodate the new headlights.

2025 Audi Q7 (European spec)

The Q7 also adds OLED taillights with the same programmable designs as the daytime running lights. They also incorporate a proximity feature that automatically activate all lighting elements when other vehicles approach a stationary Q7 from the rear.

Inside, the available digital instrument cluster now displays more information, and Audi says it's adding support for more third-party apps for the infotainment systems. European-spec models also get new paint colors and wheel designs.

2025 Audi Q7 (European spec)

Audi will continue to offer diesel powertrains in Europe, but in the U.S. the Q7 is likely to stick with the current gasoline 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 engine options, rated at 261 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque and 335 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, respectively. A 4.0-liter turbocharged V-8 remains reserved for the sportier SQ7 model, with U.S.-spec models likely to have the same 500 hp and 568 lb-ft as before.

The current Q7, the second generation of the nameplate, arrived for the 2017 model year and was given a major update for 2020. This would normally be the time that Audi would introduce a redesigned version, but the automaker's plans to transition to an all-electric lineup this decade may be extending the current Q7's production run until an electric successor arrives.