Audi has given the Q7 an update for the 2025 model year. The latest version features revised front and rear styling, including headlights with the latest in LED technology. The interior has also been spruced up but the powertrains have been left unchanged.

Hyundai's Santa Cruz compact pickup truck has also been given a refresh. The exterior mostly stays the same but the interior sports a new dash with a floating panel for a digital gauge cluster and infotainment hub, plus new physical controls for some frequently used functions.

Kia will replace the Forte with a new, more upscale compact sedan dubbed the K4. It's due on sale in the second half of the year and will initially offer buyers a pair of gas powertrains to choose from.

