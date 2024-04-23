The Toyota Tacoma has been redesigned for 2024, and it features multiple variants including a new Trailhunter model. It also continues to offer a manual transmission, making it unique in a segment dominated by automatic-only trucks. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

JLR is no stranger to SUVs with beefy engines, and its next will be a hardcore Defender that will introduce the new Octa designation. We have fresh spy shots and video of a prototype testing at the Nürburgring ahead of the debut later this year.

JLR also plans to launch an electric version of its iconic Range Rover SUV later this year. Reservations are already open, and new teaser photos show a design that's unchanged from the gas-powered version.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2024 Toyota TRD Pro and Trailhunter excel at fast and slow

2025 Defender Octa spied: Hardcore SUV hits the 'Ring

Range Rover Electric undergoes extreme cold-weather tests

Subaru Legacy bows out after 2025

Smart eyes compact crossover territory with Concept #5

Hyundai window-tinting tech could save more energy in summer heat

Kia drops first photo of Tasman pickup due in 2025

Review: 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2026 Audi RS 5 Avant spied with plug-in hybrid power

Study: Tesla leads with lowest ownership costs, beats Toyota